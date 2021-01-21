3 BJP activists arrested for raising 'goli maro...' slogan in Bengal

Three BJP activistsincluding its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Shawhave been arrested for allegedly raising 'goli maro...' (shootthe traitors) slogan at a roadshow of party leader SuvenduAdhikari here, police said on Thursday.

Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan ata party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district onWednesday, following which the district police registered asuo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officersaid.

The three arrested persons were produced before theChandannagar Sub-divisional Court, which remanded them tojudicial custody till January 30.

BJP activists, on the other hand, demonstrated infront of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate demanding theimmediate release of the arrested persons.

The accused activists, who were trailing the truckcarrying Adhikari along with Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee andRajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, had allegedly raised theslogan holding BJP flags and the Tricolour in Rathtala areahere.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that theparty does not endorse the slogan raised by the participantsholding the BJP flag.

