Maharashtra: 14 foreigners held for illegal stay in Palghar

Police have arrested 14 foreignnationals for allegedly staying here in Maharashtra illegallyfollowing the expiry of their visas and passports, an officialsaid on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out a searchin Pragati Nagar area of Palghar on Tuesday and caught 14foreigners staying in a complex without valid documents,police spokesperson Tikaram Thatkar said.

The arrested people included 12 hailing from Nigeria,and one each from Uganda and Ivory Coast, he said.

Offences have been registered against them underrelevant sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act,he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)