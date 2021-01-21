Lebanese prosecutor questions c.bank governor after Swiss request, source says

Lebanese prosecutor questions c.bank governor after Swiss request, source saysReuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:14 IST
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has answered questions from Lebanon's public prosecutor based on a Swiss request, a senior judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.
The source said Salameh decided to respond to further questions directly to Swiss authorities as he was given the option. Salameh did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
