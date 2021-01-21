Left Menu
Lebanese prosecutor questions c.bank governor after Swiss request, source says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:14 IST
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has answered questions from Lebanon's public prosecutor based on a Swiss request, a senior judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source said Salameh decided to respond to further questions directly to Swiss authorities as he was given the option. Salameh did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

