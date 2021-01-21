Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch, Army jawan killed

Pakistan Army resorted to a ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. One Army Havildar of 10 J-K Rifles was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Indian Army troops gave a befitting reply to the enemy fire.

"Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district (J&K) on 21 Jan 2021. Indian Army troops were responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Hav Nirmal Singh of 10 JAK RIF was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," read an official release (Defence Wing). "Hav Nirmal Singh was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the release said. (ANI)

