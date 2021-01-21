Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch, Army jawan killed

Pakistan Army resorted to a ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. One Army Havildar of 10 J-K Rifles was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:59 IST
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch, Army jawan killed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Army resorted to a ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. One Army Havildar of 10 J-K Rifles was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Indian Army troops gave a befitting reply to the enemy fire.

"Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district (J&K) on 21 Jan 2021. Indian Army troops were responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Hav Nirmal Singh of 10 JAK RIF was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," read an official release (Defence Wing). "Hav Nirmal Singh was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Transgenders to collect parking fees in Bhubaneswar

In a move to instil hope and opportunity for the transgender community, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday have tasked them with the responsibility of becoming parking volunteers in the state capital. BMC has given a new ...

Ind vs Eng: Stokes, Archer named in squad for first two Tests

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been named in Englands squad for the first two Tests against India, England and Wales Cricket Board ECB announced on Thursday. Stokes and Archer are currently not a part of Englands squad for the ongoing two...

Stokes, Archer back for first two Tests against India

Explosive all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer were on Thursday named in a 16-member strong England squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against India. The England selectors also named six travelling rese...

Soccer-Three AC Milan players return after coronavirus all-clear

AC Milan players Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic and Theo Hernandez are available for selection again after their latest coronavirus tests, the Serie A club announced on Thursday. Croatia forward Rebic and Bosnia midfielder Krunic have made a full ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021