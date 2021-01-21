Left Menu
3 cops arrested, 9 suspended over jewellery heist

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:39 IST
3 cops arrested, 9 suspended over jewellery heist

Three police personnel were arrested and nine suspended on Thursday over a robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, officials said.

Police have recovered Rs 19 lakh in cash, gold worth about Rs 12 lakh, silver worth around Rs 4 lakh and a car used in the crime, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Jogender Kumar said.

Six people, including the three policemen, were nabbed from Padley Ganj locality in Gorakhpur for allegedly looting a jeweller and an employee of another jeweller, police said.

The victims, Deepak Verma and Raju Verma -- came to Gorakhpur by bus on Wednesday morning and took another bus for Lucknow. The six suspects entered the bus and asked the two to get down, according to police.

They took the duo to Nausad area and snatched their bags, filled with cash, gold and silver. They fled the scene after after beating the victims, police said.

The suspects were identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested. Those arrested include sub-inspector Dharmender Yadav, constables Mahendra Yadav and Santosh Yadav of the Purani Basti police station, an officer said.

The three have been suspended and the process of their removal is underway. Nine others are also suspended for alleged dereliction of duty as they did not inform the officials about their absence from duty, Basti Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said. PTI CORR ABNHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

