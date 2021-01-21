Man sentenced to life term for murdering student taking coaching for medical entrance exam in Kota

A local court on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life in jail for murdering a 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh who was taking coaching for medical entrance test NEET in Kota in Rajasthan in 2018.

The additional district judge of court no. 5 also slapped a penalty of Rs 23,000 on the convict, Kota-resident Rahul Bhati.

Bhati killed Atul Singh, a resident of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, with a knife on August 18, 2018, following a quarrel during a game of cricket, according to the prosecution.

Singh was taking coaching in an institute for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was staying in a paying guest accommodation.

The police arrested Bhati and booked him for murder under Section 302 of IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act. He had been under judicial custody since his arrest in August 2018.

