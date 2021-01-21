LG pays tributes to soldier killed in Pak firing along LOC in J-K’s Poonch

LG pays tributes to soldier killed in Pak firing along LOC in J-K’s PoonchPTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:40 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid tributes to Army soldier Havaldar Nirmal Singh who was killed in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.
He said the nation was eternally indebted to the soldier for his supreme sacrifice.
The Lt Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.
Singh was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing on forward positions along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on Thursday, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Pakistani
- Nirmal Singh
- Army
- Pakistan
- Poonch
- Havaldar
- Manoj Sinha
- Jammu
- Poonch district
ALSO READ
US withdrawing troops from Afghanistan a reward for Pakistan, says Afghan politician
Cricket-South Africa look forward to Pakistan trip but not bio-secure bubble
Cricket-New Zealand rout Pakistan in second test to seal top ranking
UPDATE1-Cricket-New Zealand rout Pakistan to sweep series and seal top ranking
UN officials condemn killing of Hazaras in Pakistan's Mach coalfield