LG pays tributes to soldier killed in Pak firing along LOC in J-K’s Poonch

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid tributes to Army soldier Havaldar Nirmal Singh who was killed in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

He said the nation was eternally indebted to the soldier for his supreme sacrifice.

The Lt Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

Singh was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing on forward positions along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on Thursday, officials said.

