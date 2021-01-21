Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing Rajasthan teen traced to Pakistan

A 19-year-old teenager who had gone missing in November from Rajasthans Barmer district has been found stranded in Pakistan, a top BSF official said on Thursday. The Pakistan authorities have confirmed his custody with their police, he said.Gemra Ram Meghwal, a resident of Kumharo Ka Tibba along the India-Pakistan international border, had gone missing from his home.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:39 IST
Missing Rajasthan teen traced to Pakistan

A 19-year-old teenager who had gone missing in November from Rajasthan's Barmer district has been found stranded in Pakistan, a top BSF official said on Thursday. The Pakistan authorities have confirmed his custody with their police, he said.

Gemra Ram Meghwal, a resident of Kumharo Ka Tibba along the India-Pakistan international border, had gone missing from his home. His family members lodged a complaint with the Bijrad police station on November 16 but he remained untraceable.

''We held a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers to check in case the boy had crossed over to Pakistan. After several meetings, they confirmed his custody with the Sindh police in Pakistan,''BSF DIG M L Garg told PTI.

He said the Pakistan Rangers informed that he will handed over after completion of legal formalities. How he entered Pakistan will be known after his return to India, he added.

Barmer SP Anand Sharma said police had launched a search operation for the teenager but to no avail. He said later the BSF officials were asked to take up the matter with the Pakistan authorities. Police on Thursday again wrote to the BSF to take up the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to seek five-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with Russia -Washington Post

President Joe Biden will seek to extend the New START arms control treaty with Russia for five years, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing unidentified senior U.S. officials.Bidens secretary of state nominee, Antony Blinken, on ...

Delhi govt didn’t release Rs 938 cr to civic bodies: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday alleged that the AAP government has not released Rs 938 crore to civic bodies even though it was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia a few days ago.In a press conference, Prakash, a se...

White House: Biden confident in FBI head, will retain him

President Joe Biden has confidence in FBI Director Chris Wray and plans to keep him in the job, the White House press secretary said Thursday.FBI directors are given 10-year terms, meaning leadership of the bureau is generally unaffected by...

Names of Rohingyas figure in Bengal voter list, urged EC to intervene: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president DilipGhosh on Thursday said he has urged the Election CommissionEC to facilitate a scrutiny of the voters list in Bengal asnames of Rohingya Muslims have been included in it.Ghosh told reporters that the EC has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021