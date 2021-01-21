Follow lockdown rules or face punishment, says UK interior minister

Follow lockdown rules or face punishment, says UK interior ministerReuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:41 IST
British interior minister Priti Patel warned those who break COVID-19 lockdown rules that they faced punishment by police, announcing a new 800 pound ($1,097.36) fine for those who attend house parties.
"My message is clear: If you don't follow these rules, then the police will enforce them," Patel told a news conference. "Police officers are now moving more quickly to hand out fines when they encounter breaches."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Priti Patel
- Patel