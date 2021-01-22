Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican convicts ex-bank chief in property embezzlement scam

PTI | Rome | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:30 IST
Vatican convicts ex-bank chief in property embezzlement scam

The Vatican's criminal tribunal on Thursday convicted the former head of the Vatican bank and his lawyer of embezzling millions of euros in proceeds from the sales of Holy See-owned real estate, and sentenced them to nearly nine years in prison each.

The court also awarded the bank, known as the Institute of Religious Works, some 23 million euros in restitution, some of it from money seized from the suspects' Swiss and Vatican bank accounts that were frozen during the investigation.

Prosecutors had accused former bank chief Angelo Caloia, 81, and his 97-year-old lawyer, Gabriele Liuzzo, of embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and money-laundering between 2001 and 2008, when the bank sold off a sizeable chunk of its real estate assets.

The scam allegedly involved the suspects selling 29 different properties in Rome and elsewhere at under-value prices to offshore companies that then resold them at market rates, with the suspects pocketing the difference.

Court-appointed experts estimated the bank lost some 34 million euros in potential revenue due to the under-valuing of the sales, and determined the suspects siphoned off 19 million euros for themselves, the Vatican press office said.

The bank's former manager, Lelio Scaletti, had been implicated in the scam but died during the investigation. Once the trial opened, prosecutors added Liuzzo's son as a defendant; he too was convicted and sentenced to five years and two months in prison.

The defendants maintained their innocence and had sought to call as witnesses former Vatican secretaries of state and cardinals who sat on the bank's oversight committee, in a sign they intended to demonstrate that the cardinals were aware of the sales and approved them.

It wasn't immediately clear how the sentences, which included a combined fine of 28,500 euros among the three defendants, would be carried out or whether the two main defendants would actually serve prison time given their ages.

The trial was significant given that it showed a willingness by the Vatican to prosecute its own for shady business deals that have long characterized the Holy See's murky finances.

More such cases are in the pipeline, including one involving the Vatican secretariat of state's 350-million-euro investment in a London real estate venture and the same office's payments to a self-styled intelligence analyst who was purportedly working to free Catholic hostages in Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden says U.S. coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will probably top 500,000 next month, painting a grim picture of what he said will be a difficult battle. In a White House event, Biden said the rollout of t...

U.S. House could send Trump impeachment charge to Senate as soon as Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives could as early as Friday send an impeachment charge accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection to the Senate, which must decide his fate and whether to block him from seeking office aga...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses at record highs after Biden inauguration

Wall Streets main indexes edged up to record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery.The number of Americans f...

Transportation nominee: 'possible' U.S. could raise gas tax to fund road repairs

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, won bipartisan support from senators at a Thursday confirmation hearing, where he said it was possible new gas tax revenue could fund infras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021