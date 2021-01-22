Syrian air defenses confront "Israeli aggression" in Hama - state media

Syrian air defenses confront "Israeli aggression" in Hama - state mediaReuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 08:40 IST
Syrian air defenses confronted early on Friday "an Israeli aggression" in the governorate of Hama, state media said, after reporting that explosions were heard there.
"At about four o'clock in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama governorate. Our air defenses confronted the enemy's missiles and downed most of them," state media reported citing a military source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Albania rescues 50 Syrian migrants heading for Italy by boat
World Bank approves US$246m to provide cash transfers to Lebanese reeling
Statue of slain Iranian commander divides Lebanese
First Person: Syrian refugee makes cheese to survive the pandemic
Greece arrests suspected Syrian militant wanted in Netherlands