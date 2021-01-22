Shivamogga explosion: Two detained, K'taka CM condoles deaths

Two people have been detainedand a high-level investigation ordered into the explosion inShivamogga district which left at least six dead, police saidon Friday.

The detained included a contractor of a stone crushingfacility where the blast occured when a truckload of gelatinsticks went off, police added.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressedgrief over the loss of lives in the blast at the stone crusherfacility at Hunasodu in Shivamogga, his home district.

A high-level investigation into the accident has beenordered and stringent action would be taken against theguilty, he said.

He said he had been in contact with senior officialssince last night and dispatched teams to carry out rescueoperations.

''My deepest condolences to the bereaved familymembers. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,'' the ChiefMinister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the authorities have not ruled out thepossibility of the death toll increasing.

''There are rumours that at least 10 to 15 people havedied. Let the police complete their investigation,'' ShivamoggaDeputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar told P T I on Friday.

The sound of the blast, which was initially thought tobe an earthquake, was heard in neighbouring Davangere,Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts.

In Shivamogga, the effect was severe as some housesdeveloped cracks, roof tiles and window panes shattered intopieces.

The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of thevictims were dismembered beyond recognition.PTI GMS SSPTI PTI

