Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guterres hails entry into force of treaty banning nuclear weapons

The first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty in more than two decades, came into force just after midnight on Friday, hailed by the UN Secretary-General as “an important step towards a world free of nuclear weapons”.

UN News | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:42 IST
Guterres hails entry into force of treaty banning nuclear weapons
In a video message and statement, the UN chief commended the States that have ratified the Treaty and welcomed the “instrumental role of civil society in advancing the TPNW’s negotiation and entry into force”. Image Credit: Flickr

António Guterres said that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) also represents a "strong demonstration of support for multilateral approaches to nuclear disarmament" overall.

'Tragic testimonies' of survivors

In a video message and statement, the UN chief commended the States that have ratified the Treaty and welcomed the "instrumental role of civil society in advancing the TPNW's negotiation and entry into force".

"The survivors of nuclear explosions and nuclear tests offered tragic testimonies and were a moral force behind the Treaty. Entry into force is a tribute to their enduring advocacy", he said.

Mr Guterres said he was looking forward to guiding the UN's response according to the Treaty, including preparations for the first official Meeting of States Parties.

Growing dangers

"Nuclear weapons pose growing dangers and the world needs urgent action to ensure their elimination and prevent the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences any use would cause", said the UN chief.

"The elimination of nuclear weapons remains the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations. The Secretary-General calls on all States to work together to realize this ambition to advance common security and collective safety."

The TPNW secured the 50 ratifications it needed to then enter into force, at the end of last October. The campaigners who had steered momentum towards Friday's milestone moment described it then as "a new chapter for nuclear disarmament".

The accord was approved initially by 122 nations at the UN General Assembly in 2017, but it was civil society groups led by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) which had put in the "decades of activism" to secure the number of countries required to make it a reality.

Nuclear powers silent

So far, however, the main nuclear powers of the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France, have not signed the accord.

It declares that countries ratifying it must "never under any circumstances develop, test, produce, manufacture or otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices."

In a statement released last October by the civil society and campaign umbrella group ICAN – which won the Nobel Peace Prize for its work in 2017 – it said that once the treaty comes into force, all States' parties will need to follow through on their promises, and abide by its prohibitions.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down its operations, the company confirmed on Fr...

Karan Deol warns against fake Twitter account in his name

Actor Karan Deol has warned social media users about an impostor operating a fake Twitter profile in his name.Deol, who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday evening to share a sc...

Samples of dead cranes in Delhi zoo test negative for bid flu: Officials

All 12 samples of dead cranes in the Delhi zoo have tested negative for bird flu, authorities said on Friday, a week after the first case of avian influenza was detected in its premises. Four cranes were found dead in the Delhi zoo a few da...

Intel sees mix of internal, foundry manufacturing; FT says quarterly results hacked

The incoming chief executive of IntelCorp said on Thursday that most of the companys 2023 products will be made in the companys factories but outlined a dual-track future in which Intel will lean more heavily on outside factories. Shares ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021