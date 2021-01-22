Left Menu
2 arrested for putting up PLFI banners

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:06 IST
Two persons were arrested bypolice for putting up banners of a banned Naxal outfit inJharkhand's Lohardaga district, an officer said.

On the night of January 12 banners of the People'sLiberation Front of India (PLFI) were put up in three separateplaces under the jurisdiction of Lohardaga police station.

A case was lodged in this connection. Duringinvestigation, police found that two persons Balram Mundaand Babulal Urao - have put up the PLFI banners to threatenbusinessmen and contractors of the area and to collect moneyfrom them.

Munda and Urao were arrested by police on Thursday forputting up the banners, the officer said.

