JMM MLA files nomination as rebel candidate from Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat

JMM legislator Chamra Linda on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Lohargada Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand.

As per the seat-sharing agreement in the JMM-led ruling alliance, the Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat went to Congress, which fielded its former state unit chief and ex-MLA Sukhdev Bhagat.

''I had informed my party two years ago that I wanted to contest from the seat to highlight the issues faced by the people here. The BJP wants to destroy the identity of the tribals. So, it is important that voices of tribal people of the constituency are heard in Delhi,'' Linda told PTI.

Linda, an MLA from Bishunpur assembly seat, said he would not take back his nomination.

''No matter who calls me, whether Kalpana Soren (wife of former chief minister Hemant Soren) or Basant Soren (Hemant Soren's younger brother), I will not take back my nomination,'' he asserted.

Linda said his fight is not against the Congress but for the tribal people who want a separate Sarna religious code.

Several JMM workers were seen with Linda as he went to file his nomination at Gumla district collectorate.

Reacting to the development, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya told reporters, ''Wait for the withdrawal date. If he doesn't withdraw his nomination, the party would follow its rule.'' Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon also filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate from the seat amid the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Jharkhand party chief Babulal Marandi.

Addressing a public rally at Kharaundi Bagicha in Gumla district, Patel said, ''People of Jharkhand will extend their full cooperation to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time. They will ensure NDA candidates' victory in all the 14 seats so that the nationwide target of 400 is achieved.'' ''After the Lok Sabha polls, if people vote for BJP, they will get the benefits of a double-engine government. Many things have been done for the development of Jharkhand such as 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks, operationalisation of Deoghar Airport, establishment of AIIMS, three Vande Bharat trains for the state, among others,'' Patel said.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are due later this year.

BJP has reposed faith in Oraon for Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat, replacing sitting MP Sudarshan Bhagat, whose victory margin in 2019 was a mere 10,363. Oraon was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2018 and his term is ending on May 3.

The Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on May 13 along with Singhbum, Khunti and Palamu in Jharkhand.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29.

The BJP-AJSU alliance had won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)