Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hunar Haat' has given employment opportunities to over 5 lakh artisans in 5 years: Naqvi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:35 IST
'Hunar Haat' has given employment opportunities to over 5 lakh artisans in 5 years: Naqvi

Employment opportunities have been generated for over five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them through the ''Hunar Haat'' initiative of the government in the last five years, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.

''Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 24th Hunar Haat of indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen in the state capital on Saturday. Artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and Union territories will participate in the event,'' Naqvi told reporters here.

He said the ''Hunar Haat'' initiative has proved to be immensely beneficial and encouraging for artisans and craftsmen as lakhs of people purchase their indigenous handmade products at the event.

''More than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided with employment and employment opportunities in the last about five years through the Hunar Haat,'' the minister said.

About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from 31 states and Union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, will participate in the event starting on Saturday, he added.

The minority affairs ministry is organising the ''Hunar Haat'' at the Avadh Shilpgram here from January 22 to February 4 with the theme of ''Vocal for Local''.

Naqvi said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and senior ministers will also grace the occasion.

Indigenous products such as ajrakh, applique, art metal ware, Bagh print, batik, Banarasi saree, bandhej, Bastar art and herbal products, block print, brass metal bangles, cane and bamboo products, canvas painting, chikankari, copper bell will be available at the ''Hunar Haat''.

Handloom textile, kalamkari, mangalgiri, Kota silk, lac bangles, leather products, Pashmina shawls, Rampuri violins, wooden and iron toys, kantha embroidery, crystal glass items, sandalwood products will also be available, Naqvi said.

People can also enjoy traditional delicacies from different parts of the country at the event, he said, adding that renowned artistes of the country will perform on the theme of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' (self-reliant India) every evening.

Those expected to perform are Kailash Kher, Vinod Rathore, Shibani Kashyap, Bhupendra Bhuppi, the Mirza sisters, Prem Bhatia and Rekha Raj, among others.

Naqvi said people can buy ''Hunar Haat'' products from the hunarhaat.org website as well.

In the coming days, the event will be organised in Mysore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota, Surat or Ahmedabad, Kochi, Puducherry and other places, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay

Poland could take legal action against Pfizer next month if the U.S. drugmaker does not deliver all scheduled doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said on Friday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its German partner ...

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

The rumored Stranger Things Season 4 release date has been circulated on social media. Fans were quite excited after hearing the rumor that Stranger Things Season 4 was coming on Netflix on August 21, 2021. No, it was not true, sorry, the s...

TN Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

Chennai, Jan 22PTI Tamil Nadu Health Minister CVijayabhaskar, a medical doctor, received the COVID-19vaccination here on Friday.I got vaccinated today as a member of the medicalfraternity and to instill confidence among the fellowhealthcare...

Will look into allowing VC between jailed scribe, his Kerala-based mother, UP govt tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Friday that it would look into the possibility of facilitating the video-conferencing between jailed scribe Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021