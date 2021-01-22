Russia to retaliate over diplomat expelled from Albania - RIA

Russia to retaliate over diplomat expelled from Albania - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:30 IST
Russia's foreign ministry vowed on Friday to retaliate in kind against Albania for expelling a Russian diplomat, a move it said was aimed at harming bilateral relations, the RIA news agency reported.
The Russian diplomat was ordered to leave Albania on Thursday for flouting rules to curb the pandemic, it said.
