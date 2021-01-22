Excise officer held in graft case in Rajasthan

Left Menu
An excise officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly giving bribe to an Anti-Corruption Bureau official ACB in Rajasthans Sawai Madhopur district, an official said. The investigation revealed that the excise officer was in touch with Lal and was allegedly giving him bribe to evade any action against him.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:32 IST
An excise officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly giving bribe to an Anti-Corruption Bureau official (ACB) in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, an official said. The accused officer Madhusudan Saini was arrested for giving Rs 20,000 monthly bribe to ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhairu Lal, who was arrested earlier by the Bureau, ACB DGP, B L Soni said in a statement. The investigation revealed that the excise officer was in touch with Lal and was allegedly giving him bribe to evade any action against him.

