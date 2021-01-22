Left Menu
Delhi Police EOW files cheating case against Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered a cheating case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials said on Friday.

According to reports, a Delhi court had in November last year directed the EOW to register an FIR against Sirsa for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary general of the DSGMC.

The case against Sirsa and others was registered on Thursday for cheating and embezzlement of gurdwara funds by making huge unjustified payments, totalling around Rs 1 crore, for the purchase of tents, blankets and tarpaulin from sham companies, the police said.

It was registered on the basis of a complaint by one Bhupinder Singh, who is one of the stakeholders in the funds received by the DSGMC, they said.

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

