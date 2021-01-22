Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rights activists want NCRB to maintain disaggregated data on violence against disabled girls, women

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:28 IST
Rights activists want NCRB to maintain disaggregated data on violence against disabled girls, women
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Over 90 individuals, disability rights activists and organisations have written to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to ensure that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) maintains disaggregated data on violence against disabled girls and women.

The disability rights groups and activists, including the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled, National Association for the Blind and the All India Federation of the Deaf, said despite a large number of reported cases of sexual assaults on disabled girls and women, the NCRB does not maintain disaggregated data on such violence.

''We would like to urge upon you to pass necessary orders to ensure that the NCRB maintains disaggregated data which includes, but is not restricted to, sex, age, place of residence, relationship with perpetrator and disability in cases of violence and exploitation, including gender-based violence against women and girls with disabilities, and violence inflicted by intimate partners,'' they said in the letter to Shah.

They further said that the NCRB, in response to an RTI query in December 2020, has sought to take refuge behind the specious plea that "police is a State Subject under the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution".

''By that reasoning, NCRB should not be collating data for most of the crimes, as law and order is a state subject!'' they said.

They said this issue becomes all the more urgent as the country is witnessing a growing number of cases of sexual assaults on girls and women with disabilities.

''We observe that during the pandemic period also there has been no respite. On the contrary, we find that there has been an increase in their numbers and the ferocity and brutality inflicted on the victims/survivors has escalated,'' they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

After big hack of U.S. government, Biden enlists 'world class' cybersecurity team

President Joe Biden is hiring a group of national security veterans with deep cyber expertise, drawing praise from former defense officials and investigators as the U.S. government works to recover from one of the biggest hacks of its agenc...

JSW Steel's net profit jumps manifold to Rs 2,669 cr in Dec quarter

JSW Steel on Friday reported a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,669 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The private sector steel maker had clocked a net profit of Rs 187 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous...

Irish court grants extension to Norwegian Air's debt restructuring

The Irish Hich Court said on Friday it had granted an extension to Norwegian Airs creditor protection, as requested by the examiner overseeing the process.The extension to Feb. 25 was granted after a lawyer representing the Irish examiner t...

No date fixed for next meeting; Govt tells unions all possible options given, they must discuss internally proposal of suspending laws.

No date fixed for next meeting Govt tells unions all possible options given, they must discuss internally proposal of suspending laws....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021