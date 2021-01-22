MP: 4 held in Indore for raping teen girl addicted to drugs
Four people have been arrestedfor allegedly sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl andsupplying drugs, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said onFriday.Two men, identified as Aman Verma and Akash aliasGazni, lured her with drugs and alcohol six months ago and hadbeen raping her ever since after she got addicted, saidAdditional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Raghuwanshi.They have been arrested along with a man and womanwho supplied drugs to the duo.PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:37 IST
Two men, identified as Aman Verma and Akash aliasGazni, lured her with drugs and alcohol six months ago and hadbeen raping her ever since after she got addicted, saidAdditional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Raghuwanshi.
''They have been arrested along with a man and womanwho supplied drugs to the duo. They have been charged underProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act andIPC provisions. The girl is in a de-addiction centre,'' theofficial added.
