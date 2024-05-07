Coast Guard coordinates medical evacuation of TN fisherman off Kerala coast

The Indian Coast Guard conducted a medical evacuation of a Tamil Nadu fisherman from Kerala's Beypore coast on Tuesday. The fisherman, identified as Ajin, aged 26, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Kolachal, was rescued from IFB Jazeera 40 nm off Beypore, an official statement of the Coast Guard said.

As per the statement, AD Fisheries in Beypore raised a medical distress to the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), Beypore, regarding the drowning of one fisherman from a fishing boat. "Though the fisherman was promptly rescued by the IFB, the health condition of the patient was deteriorating due to the ingress of seawater into his lungs. Considering the gravity of the situation, ICG immediately launched Advanced Light Helicopter with a medical team embarked at 1500 hrs from Kochi whilst Coast Guard ships Aryaman and C-404 had also responded to the distress," the statement mentioned.

The statement further said that the condition of the fisherman is "stable and under observation." " The IFB was located and the patient was airlifted to Kochi. On arrival, the patient was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. At present, the patient is under observation and the condition is stable," it added. (ANI)

