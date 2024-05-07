Left Menu

Coast Guard coordinates medical evacuation of TN fisherman off Kerala coast

Indian Coast Guard conducted medical evacuation of a Tamil Nadu fisherman from Kerala's Beypore coast on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:44 IST
Coast Guard coordinates medical evacuation of TN fisherman off Kerala coast
Indian Coast Guard carries medical evacuation. (Photo/ICG). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard conducted a medical evacuation of a Tamil Nadu fisherman from Kerala's Beypore coast on Tuesday. The fisherman, identified as Ajin, aged 26, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Kolachal, was rescued from IFB Jazeera 40 nm off Beypore, an official statement of the Coast Guard said.

As per the statement, AD Fisheries in Beypore raised a medical distress to the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), Beypore, regarding the drowning of one fisherman from a fishing boat. "Though the fisherman was promptly rescued by the IFB, the health condition of the patient was deteriorating due to the ingress of seawater into his lungs. Considering the gravity of the situation, ICG immediately launched Advanced Light Helicopter with a medical team embarked at 1500 hrs from Kochi whilst Coast Guard ships Aryaman and C-404 had also responded to the distress," the statement mentioned.

The statement further said that the condition of the fisherman is "stable and under observation." " The IFB was located and the patient was airlifted to Kochi. On arrival, the patient was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. At present, the patient is under observation and the condition is stable," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024