BJP Pledges Journalist Pension Plan in Odisha Election Campaign

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the BJP will provide pension to journalists if the party is voted to power in Odisha.

"We believe in the motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas'. In accordance with it, we will make a provision of pension for journalists," Pradhan told reporters at Sambalpur.

The journalists' accreditation policy will be modified to expand its purview so that individual scribes, working at the subdivision level, are also included, he said.

Certain restrictions on the entry of media persons in various government offices will be lifted, too, Pradhan, the Minister of Education, said.

"A proper guideline will also be issued so that journalists can report on the performance of the government," he said.

Pradhan also slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for "failing" to provide potable water, irrigation facilities, ensure requisite number of doctors in hospitals and teachers in educational institutes and address school dropouts, despite ruling the state for 24 years.

He criticised the BJD government for not conducting the elections to the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation.

Alleging rampant corruption in the Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA), he asserted that the BJP "will stop such illegal and corrupt practices once it comes to power in Odisha".

"The BJD was also spreading lies that the BJP will discontinue functioning of self-help groups if it formed government in Odisha," Pradhan added.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, starting May 13.

