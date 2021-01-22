Left Menu
Nitish condoles death of Bihari workers in Shivamogga blast

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:59 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Friday mourned the death of workers hailing from the statewho were killed in an explosion in Shivamogga district ofKarnataka.

In his message, the chief minister condoled the deathsand also directed the Resident Commissioner at New Delhi tocoordinate with the government of the southern state and makearrangements for the treatment of those who have sustainedinjuries.

Several people have been killed and many othersseverely injured in the blast that took place near a quarrywhere explosives kept inside a stationary truck went off.

