Nitish condoles death of Bihari workers in Shivamogga blast

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Friday mourned the death of workers hailing from the statewho were killed in an explosion in Shivamogga district ofKarnataka.

In his message, the chief minister condoled the deathsand also directed the Resident Commissioner at New Delhi tocoordinate with the government of the southern state and makearrangements for the treatment of those who have sustainedinjuries.

Several people have been killed and many othersseverely injured in the blast that took place near a quarrywhere explosives kept inside a stationary truck went off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)