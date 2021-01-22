Fake notes with face value of Rs 1 lakh seized in Kolkata; one held

One person was arrested fromMayo Road in central Kolkata after fake Indian currency notes(FICNs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh were seized from hispossession, police said on Friday.

Two hundred FICNs in the denomination of Rs 500 wereseized from the possession of the 29-year-old man, who is aresident of Faridabad.

He was caught during a search operation conducted onlate Thursday evening, police said.

