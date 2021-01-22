Rajasthan Budget session to begin on Feb 10

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly will begin on February 10, the Raj Bhawan said on Friday.

In an official statement, Raj Bhawan said Governor Kalraj Mishra gave a nod to convene the Budget session of the state Assembly from February 10.

The Governor also declared the conclusion of the fifth session on January 21, which was adjourned sine die in November. (ANI)

