Rajasthan Budget session to begin on Feb 10
The Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly will begin on February 10, the Raj Bhawan said on Friday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:03 IST
The Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly will begin on February 10, the Raj Bhawan said on Friday.
In an official statement, Raj Bhawan said Governor Kalraj Mishra gave a nod to convene the Budget session of the state Assembly from February 10.
The Governor also declared the conclusion of the fifth session on January 21, which was adjourned sine die in November. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan Assembly
- Budget
- state Assembly
- Kalraj Mishra
- Raj Bhawan
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker on pleas against merger of BSP MLAs with Congress
SC issues notice to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker on pleas against merger of BSP MLAs with Congress
SC issues notice to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, others on pleas against 6 BSP MLAs merging with ruling Congress legislature party.
Budget: PM Modi to interact with leading economists on Friday
SC notice to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, others on pleas against merger of BSP MLAs with Congress