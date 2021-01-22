Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC extends order staying Delhi HC direction on surrender of undertrial prisoners

The Supreme Court has extended till February 25 its earlier order staying the Delhi High Courts direction asking 2674 undertrial prisoners,whose bail period was extended due to the COVID-19 lockdown, to surrender back to jails. The high court in its order had said all undertrials whose bail period was extended have to surrender in a phased manner between November 2 and November 13, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:45 IST
SC extends order staying Delhi HC direction on surrender of undertrial prisoners
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has extended till February 25 its earlier order staying the Delhi High Court's direction asking 2674 undertrial prisoners,whose bail period was extended due to the COVID-19 lockdown, to surrender back to jails. The apex court, on October 29, last year, had stayed the High Court's order asking undertrial prisoners to surrender in a phased manner between November 2-13, last year. ''The interim order passed on October 29, 2020 is extended till February 25, 2021. List these matters on February 26,'' a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, S A Nazeer and Indu Malhotra said in its order on Thursday. The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the National Forum for Prison Reforms (NFPR) against a high court order which decided that its blanket order extending all interim stays and bails granted prior to and during the COVID-19 lockdown would not remain in effect after October 31, 2020.

The NFPR in its plea before the apex court said the direction of the high court is completely against the spirit of the order dated Match 23, 2020 passed by it in which the high court had brushed aside, without even perusing, the eight recommendations/orders of its own High Powered Committee (HPC) appointed by the top court. The plea said the high court order was passed by grossly misunderstanding the data presented to it and wrongly concluding that only three coronavirus cases existed among the 16,000 inmates. Secondly, the observations regarding release of undertrial prisoners in jails on the allegation that they had committed heinous crimes was dealt with by the HPC carefully and reasons given, but these have not even been looked at, it said. The high court in its order had said all undertrials whose bail period was extended have to surrender in a phased manner between November 2 and November 13, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Industries Ltd reports 12 pc rise in December quarter net profit on improving O2C business.

Reliance Industries Ltd reports 12 pc rise in December quarter net profit on improving O2C business....

Conventional education seen great upheaval for good in the form of NEP: Union Education minister

Coimbatore, Jan 22 PT Union Education MinisterRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said the conventionalmode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, inthe form of the New Education Policy-2020 NEP.This will enable the students no...

RBI proposes 4-layer regulatory structure for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed a four-layered regulatory structure for non-banking financial companies NBFCs with progressive increase in intensity of regulation. According to a discussion paper released by the RBI, the NBFCs will be s...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as IBM, Intel weigh

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday after hitting record levels, as shares of blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM tumbled following their quarterly results.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.4 points, or 0.11, at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021