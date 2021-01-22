Left Menu
Man held with Rs 4 lakh in fake currency in Delhi

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday with fake currency with a face value of Rs 4 lakh in east Delhis Anand Vihar area, police said.The accused has been identified as Sheikh Shehzad, a resident of Delhi and native of Motihari district in Bihar, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:05 IST
A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday with fake currency with a face value of Rs 4 lakh in east Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Shehzad, a resident of Delhi and native of Motihari district in Bihar, they said. The recovered notes have almost all the features, including security thread and watermarks, police said. ''On Thursday, police received information that a member of the fake Indian currency note (FICN) syndicate would come to Anand Vihar Railway Station to deliver a huge consignment to one of his contacts named Raja. ''A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed. Police recovered high quality FICN in Rs 2,000 denomination with a face value of Rs 4 lakh from his possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. During interrogation, Shehzad said he received consignments from a man named Habibur Rehman, a resident of Kaliachak in West Bengal. Shehzad had already delivered about four to five consignments of FICN worth over Rs 20 lakh in Delhi and NCR areas, the DCP said. He said all the new security features that government introduces are being quickly updated in the fake currency notes as well, police said. He was earlier arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell along with his three associates in 2016 and FICN with a face value of Rs 10.25 lakh was recovered from them, they said. After getting out from jail, Shehzad reorganised his gang and started supplying FICN in Delhi and NCR, police added.

