Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana tweets: Complainant asked on govt nod for sedition

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:17 IST
Kangana tweets: Complainant asked on govt nod for sedition
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A metropolitan court in Mumbai onFriday directed a complainant who had sought a sedition caseagainst actor Kangana Ranaut to show whether he had takensanction from the government for the same.

The court was hearing a criminal complaint filed byadvocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh in which he sought actionagainst her for sedition for allegedly spreading hatredthrough her tweets.

As per CrPc section 196, sanction from the governmentis necessary before taking cognizance of offence punishableunder sedition charges.

''I will be applying to the Maharashtra government forsanction so that the accused can be prosecuted for seditionand spreading hatred,'' Khan said.

The matter has been slated for hearing on March 10.

In the compliant filed in October last year, Khan hadsought a case against Ranaut under sections 153 A (promotingenmity between different groups on ground of religion, race,place of birth, residence, language, etc), 295 A (deliberateand malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings ofany class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

He alleged that Ranaut's tweets referred to Mumbai as''Pakistan occupied Kashmir'' and described a state minister asa member of the ''Taliban'', and that these remarks had defamedthe country.

In a similar matter, on the direction of a court,Bandra police, in October, registered an FIR against Ranautand her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmitybetween communities through their remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ILO and LinkedIn launch two-year data insights partnership

The International Labour Organization ILO, the Partnership for Action on Green Economy PAGE and LinkedIn have launched a two-year data insights partnership that aims to improve government decision-making, promote green jobs and build the c...

GoAir offers 1 mn seats at low fares starting Rs 859 on domestic travel

Budget carrier GoAir on Friday put one million seats up for sale on its domestic network at fares starting as low as Rs 859, under a limited-period special offer ahead of the Republic Day.The tickets under the scheme can be booked between J...

Sudan: 250 killed, over 100,000 displaced as violence surges in Darfur, UN refugee agency says

According to the agency, 250 people including three humanitarian workers also lost their lives in the clashes that started on 15 January in West Darfur province, and spread into South Darfur the next day.Boris Cheshirkov, a UNHCR spokespe...

Russia says TikTok deletes some posts promoting illegal pro-Navalny protest

Russia said on Friday that TikTok had deleted some of what it called illegal posts promoting weekend protests aimed at securing the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.It has also opened a criminal case into Navalnys supporters. Posts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021