Indian Navy's R-Day tableau to showcase its stellar role during 1971 Indo-Pak war

At the Republic Day Parade in Delhi the tableau of the Indian Navy will showcase its stellar role as a credible force during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:52 IST
A model of tableau of the Indian Navy for Republic Day Parade.. Image Credit: ANI

At the Republic Day Parade later this month, the Indian Navy's tableau will showcase its stellar role as a credible force during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. As per a statement issued by the Indian Navy, the theme of the tableau for the 2021 Republic Day Parade is titled 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'.

"The nation is commemorating the golden jubilee of the victory in 1971 war as Swarnim Vijay Varsh. The Indian Navy proved its mettle as a credible force to reckon in 1971 war proving its combat efficiency and hence this year's tableau aims to showcase the Navy's stellar role as a credible force during the 1971 Indo-Pak war," read an official statement from the Navy. The forward section of the tableau showcases the attack on Karachi harbour by missile boats.

"The attacks were undertaken as part of Operation Trident on December 3 and 4, and Operation Python on Oel on December 9. The tableau depicts a missile boat firing the missile and also the route taken by attacking units during both operations, as track charts on the sides of the tableau," the Navy said. "The rear section of the tableau illustrates the Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant conducting flying operations with Sea Hawk and iodize aircraft. The air operations from Vikrant led to sizeable damage to ships and shore installations of East Pakistan and contributed immensely towards the liberation of Bangladesh," they said.

The tableau also showcases photographs of eight naval awardees of Mahavir Chakra, one of which was posthumously awarded. On the sides of the trailer are murals depicting various ships that participated in the war, commando operations (Operation X) undertaken by the Navy, along with the Mukti Bahini and the surrender ceremony at Dhaka. "The tableau is an attempt to highlight the most significant aspects of Naval operations conducted during the 1971 war and pay rich tributes to those who were involved in these," the statement read.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect. (ANI)

