2 Maoists nabbed in Telangana forest area during combing ops: Police

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:15 IST
Two Maoists were nabbed by theTelangana police in a forest area in Mulugu district,bordering Chhattisgarh, during combing operations along withCentral forces, police said on Friday.

The two were caught with some explosive material onThursday, they said.

During the combing operations, police found some membersof the banned organisation armed with firearms and deadlyweapons like knives, bows and arrows and were allegedlyplanting explosives with intention to kill security personnel.

''...On seeing the police party they tried to escape.

However two of them were caught by the police party along withsome explosive material and were brought to Venkatapurampolice station immediately at 3.30 pm due to security risk inChelimela forest area,'' a police release said.

The arrested Maoists told police that they joined theparty in 2018 as sympathisers. Later they were 'promoted' asDandakaranya Aadivaasi Kissan Mazdoor Sangham (DKAKMS)members.

During this period they allegedly participated in severalsabotage activities, the release added.

