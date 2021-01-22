Bomb hoax at Mathura cinema hall

A bomb hoax at a cinema hall here created a flutter in the police department on Friday.

A tweet informing the planting of a bomb in Rupam Cinema in Govind Nagar police station area was received around 12.30 pm, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

The tweet was found to be fake after thorough search of the cinema hall and adjoining areas by the dog squad, bomb disposal squad and the anti-sabotage squad, the SP said.

The origin of the tweet is being ascertained for taking legal action, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)