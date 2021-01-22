Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI interrogates two Bengal police personnel in connection with cattle smuggling probe

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:45 IST
CBI interrogates two Bengal police personnel in connection with cattle smuggling probe

The Central Bureau ofInvestigation (CBI) on Friday interrogated two personnel ofthe West Bengal Police in connection with the probe into thecattle smuggling racket in the state.

Anti-corruption branch officers of the central agencyquestioned inspector Saikat Rai and sub-inspector BiplabKarmakar in the cattle smuggling case, an official said.

The CBI had on Wednesday interrogated the brother ofBinay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the racketand considered close to the Trinamool Congress.

As part of its investigation in the cattle smugglingcase in the state, the CBI had carried out searches at twopremises of Mishra in Kolkata on December 31 last year.

Mishra is absconding and the CBI had issued a lookoutcircular against him.

The agency had in November last year arrested EnamulHaque, the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racketrunning along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSFand Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also arrested Satish Kumar, a formercommandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, in the case.

Haque was also arrested in March 2018 by the CBI forallegedly bribing another BSF Commandant, Jibu T Mathew, whowas held at the Alappuzha railway station in January 2018 withRs 47 lakh cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

(OFFICIAL)-Man accused of murdering NYC elderly housing residents due in court

A man accused of murdering at least three elderly residents of a senior housing development in New York City over the span of six years was due to appear in a Brooklyn court on Friday.The New York City Police Department on Thursday announce...

UK cannot consider easing lockdown while rates are so high -PM

British Prime Minister said the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident that the vaccination programme is working. You cant unlock whilst rates ...

India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, over 12.7 lakh people vaccinated

India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministrys data on Friday. The countrys caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83...

Colleges, universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from Jan 26: Khattar

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the campuses of the colleges and universities of Haryana will be tobacco-free from January 26.Taking on Twitter, Khattar said that the students will be made aware of the har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021