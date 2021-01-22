CBI interrogates two Bengal police personnel in connection with cattle smuggling probe

The Central Bureau ofInvestigation (CBI) on Friday interrogated two personnel ofthe West Bengal Police in connection with the probe into thecattle smuggling racket in the state.

Anti-corruption branch officers of the central agencyquestioned inspector Saikat Rai and sub-inspector BiplabKarmakar in the cattle smuggling case, an official said.

The CBI had on Wednesday interrogated the brother ofBinay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the racketand considered close to the Trinamool Congress.

As part of its investigation in the cattle smugglingcase in the state, the CBI had carried out searches at twopremises of Mishra in Kolkata on December 31 last year.

Mishra is absconding and the CBI had issued a lookoutcircular against him.

The agency had in November last year arrested EnamulHaque, the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racketrunning along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSFand Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also arrested Satish Kumar, a formercommandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, in the case.

Haque was also arrested in March 2018 by the CBI forallegedly bribing another BSF Commandant, Jibu T Mathew, whowas held at the Alappuzha railway station in January 2018 withRs 47 lakh cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)