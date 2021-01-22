Mumbai: 2 held, 4 wanted for thrashing man with sticks

Two people have been arrested andfour others are wanted for allegedly beating a man with sticksin Shivajinagar area of Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on January 11 and a video ofthe thrashing went viral on social media on Friday, anofficial said.

''Two people have been arrested and four others arewanted after an attempt to murder case was lodged,'' said theShivajinagar police station official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)