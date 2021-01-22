Maha: Man killed over illicit relationship, accused held

A 51-year-old man was allegedlymurdered near Gumthala village in Nagpur district ofMaharashtra over an illicit relationship, police said onFriday.

The accused in the case has been arrested, they said.

The semi-decomposed body of the victim, identified asVasantrao Pusadkar, was found near a nullah in the village onWednesday, they said.

''He worked as a farm labourer in someone else's farmin Nagpur. On Sunday, he went to the field for work. Two dayslater, the farm owner went there to supervise the borewellwork, but did not find Pusadkar,'' a police official said.

''The owner then went to his house and enquired abouthim. But Pusadkar's wife told him that he has not returnedhome since Sunday,'' he said.

After that, a missing person's complaint was lodged atKalmeshwar police station.

''However, on Wednesday, the body of Pusadkar was foundand acting on a tip-off, police arrested Raisingh BhagirathMewada (45) for the murder,'' the official said.

During his interrogation, the accused admitted that hekilled Pusadkar as he was in illicit relationship with hiswife.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) wasregistered.

