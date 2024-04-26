Nagpur: History-sheeter shot dead by unidentified assailants
History-sheeter Amol Mehar killed by three men in Nagpur. Rajat Sharma, Nitesh Maske, and Sunayan Kharche attacked Mehar with swords due to prior animosity. Mehar died at the hospital. Police have registered a murder case and are searching for the accused.
A history-sheeter was killed allegedly by three persons in Hawrapeth area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.
Amol Mehar (36) was attacked by Rajat alias Lalla Kishor Sharma (30), Nitesh Sanjay Maske (28) and Sunayan Amreet Kharche (32) with swords and other sharp weapons on Thursday night over a previous enmity, the Ajni police station official said.
''Mehar's father and passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A murder case was registered and efforts are on to nab the accused,'' he said.
