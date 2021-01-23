Left Menu
Protesting farmer leaders alleged conspiracy hatched to kill 4 of them during Jan 26 tractor rally

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 00:13 IST
Protesting farmer leaders on Friday alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbance during their proposed tractor rally on January 26.

At a late night press conference at the Singhu Border, the farmer leaders presented a person who claimed that during the tractor rally, his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu alleged that attempts are being made to disrupt the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

