IOC plans to vaccinate every Olympic athlete to save Tokyo games -Telegraph

IOC plans to vaccinate every Olympic athlete to save Tokyo games -TelegraphReuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 03:03 IST
The International Olympic Committee is working with the World Health Organization to get all athletes vaccinated in a bid to save the Tokyo Games, The Telegraph reported on Friday.
Fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccines to competitors where national programmes are yet to begin is the main priority in the Olympic Committee's plan, the report said.
