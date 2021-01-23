Left Menu
Amit Shah inaugurates 69th North Eastern Session in Shillong

Union Home Minister on Saturday inaugurated the 69th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:20 IST
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, at the session.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister on Saturday inaugurated the 69th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong. Shah arrived in Shillong this morning.

The Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik, and Minister of State (MoS) (Independent Charge), Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitender Singh Dr Jitendra Singh were also present in the session. NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight North Eastern States along with a large number of delegations of State Governments and Central Ministries were present at the meeting which is scheduled to conclude tomorrow. The union minister is also scheduled to launch the Ayushman Bharat programme for central armed police forces at Guwahati in Assam this evening. (ANI)

