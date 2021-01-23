Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia arrests 350 protesters demanding Navalny's release

Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C minus-58 F to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the countrys top opposition figure.Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putins most prominent and durable foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.Authorities say his stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence in a criminal conviction in a case that Navalny says was illegitimate.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:40 IST
Russia arrests 350 protesters demanding Navalny's release
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure.

Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent and durable foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Authorities say his stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence in a criminal conviction in a case that Navalny says was illegitimate. He is to appear in court in early February to determine if he will serve the 3 1/2-year sentence in prison. More than 350 people were detained in protests in the Far East and Siberia, according to the arrests-monitoring group OVD-Info, and large demonstrations were expected in the afternoon in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities in the European section of the country. Several thousand people turned out for a protest in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, and demonstrations took place in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, the island city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, and the country's third-largest city of Novosibirsk, among other locations. Thirteen people were reported arrested at the protest in Yakutsk, a city in eastern Siberia where the temperature was minus-50. In Moscow, thousands of people were converging on the downtown Pushkin Square as the protest's planned start neared. A police public-address system repeatedly blared messages telling people not to gather closely because of pandemic health concerns and warning that the protest was unlawful.

Helmeted riot officers sporadically grabbed participants and pushed them into police buses. Moscow police on Thursday arrested three top Navalny associates, two of whom were later jailed for periods of nine and 10 days. Navalny fell into a coma while aboard a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20. He was transferred from a hospital in Siberia to a Berlin hospital two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities insisted that the doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia before he was airlifted to Germany found no traces of poison and have challenged German officials to provide proof of his poisoning. Russia refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, citing a lack of evidence that Navalny was poisoned. Last month, Navalny released the recording of a phone call he said he made to a man he described as an alleged member of a group of officers of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, who purportedly poisoned him in August and then tried to cover it up. The FSB dismissed the recording as fake.

Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin's side for a decade, unusually durable in an opposition movement often demoralised by repressions. He has been jailed repeatedly in connection with protests and twice was convicted of financial misdeeds in cases that he said were politically motivated. He suffered significant eye damage when an assailant threw disinfectant into his face and was taken from jail to a hospital in 2019 with an illness that authorities said was an allergic reaction but that many suspected was poisoning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand Open: Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Ashwini lose in semi-final

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have been ousted from the Thailand Open after losing in the semifinal on Saturday. Thailands Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai cruised to the final a...

Odd News Roundup: Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfew; Phnom Penh yoga fans return to mat after lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfewFears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for ...

Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid a pandemicThe global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, anot...

Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny

Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021