Three Excise dept personnel arrested for taking Rs 3 lakh from liquor contractor in UP

The SSP informed that the entire matter was being investigated of which the Additional District Magistrate Administration and Superintendent of Police City were also a part of.All the three accused have been arrested under the Excise and Corruption Acts and a case has been registered against them, police said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:47 IST
Three Excise department personnel were arrested here for allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh from a liquor contractor on the pretext of leaving his counterpart, police said on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said that on January 21 as per an information from Hapur police, Bulandshahr and Hapur police conducted a joint raid at liquor contractor Brahmpal's 'dharamshala' in Anupshahr area and seized 18 cartons of illicit liquor, and arrested his accomplice Vimal Raghav.

On further inquiry, Raghav revealed that on January 8 while he was carrying eight cartons of liquor in his vehicle, he was stopped by Inspector Suresh Chauhan along with his subordinates Khem Singh and Anuj and brought to Bulandshahr, police said.

Subsequently, Brahmpal was also called at the same location where a deal was struck between the Excise department personnel and the contractor for Rs 3 lakh to leave Raghav, they said.

Upon inspection of the evidence gathered through electronic surveillance and mobile phone, Raghav's claims were found to be correct, police said.

On further investigation, it was revealed that out of the confiscated liquor, the Excise department inspector took eight cases of liquor from Raghav, which was later seized from the inspector. The SSP informed that the entire matter was being investigated of which the Additional District Magistrate (Administration) and Superintendent of Police (City) were also a part of.

All the three accused have been arrested under the Excise and Corruption Acts and a case has been registered against them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

