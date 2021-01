Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny

Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according to a Reuters estimates, and rallies took place in dozens of other cities and towns.

