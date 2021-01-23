Shah launches Ayushman Bharat health scheme for Central Armed Police Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shahon Saturday rolled out the 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme, extendingthe benefit of the central health insurance programme to thepersonnel of all armed police forces in the country.

Shah ceremoniously distributed the 'Ayushman CAPF'health cards among some personnel from the seven Central ArmedPolice Forces (CAPF) here.

Under this scheme, around 28 lakh personnel of CAPF,Assam Rifles and National Security Guard (NSG) and theirfamilies will be covered by 'Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan MantriJan Arogya Yojana' (AB PM-JAY).

An MoU was signed between the National HealthAuthority (NHA) and the Union Home Ministry in presence ofShah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Ministerof State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and state HealthMinister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the CRPF Group Centre inGuwahati.

