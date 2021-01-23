PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA remanded in ED custody

PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA remanded in ED custodyPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:54 IST
A Mumbai court on Saturday remanded the managing director of Viva group Mehul Thakur and a chartered account in Enforcement Directorate custody till January 27 in connection with the Rs 4300-crore PMC Bank fraud case.
Thakur and CA Gopal Chaturvedi were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday after theED searched five residential and business premises linked to the Viva Group.
The two were produced before a holiday court which remanded them in ED custody after the agency told the court it has to question them on money that came into different accounts of the group firms from HDIL, ED lawyer Hiten Venegaokar said.
The ED has filed a criminal case of money laundering against HDIL as part of its probe into the alleged loan fraud in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.
