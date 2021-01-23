Left Menu
Teen girl abducted from Maha rescued from train in MP's Jhansi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:09 IST
A 14-year-old girl who waskidnapped from Mumbra in Thane was rescued from a train inJhansi in Madhya Pradesh by the joint efforts of the localcrime branch and police from that state, an official said onSaturday.

Thane Crime Branch Unit I began a probe after akidnapping case was filed in connection with the teen goingmissing on January 21, Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

''We found out she was traveling on Firozpur Express toDelhi, after which we alerted MP police as the train wasapproaching Jhansi around Friday night,'' he said.

A Jhansi railway police team under station in chargeSunil Kumar Singh managed to zero in on the girl in the trainon Friday, and a Thane Crime Branch team has left for MP tounite her with her parents, he added.

Efforts are on to trace the man who befriended her onsocial media and tried to abduct her, Thackeray said.

