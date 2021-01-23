Farmers to hold protest rally over farm laws in Mumbai

A large numbers of farmers leftfor Mumbai from Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday fora rally to demand repealing of the Centre's three new farmlaws.

The rally organised by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabhawill be held in Mumbai on January 25, a statement issued bythe organisation said.

The rally will be addressed by former Unionagriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, stateCongress president Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena leaderAaditya Thackeray.

A delegation will also present a memorandum toGovernor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the release said.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws havebeen projected by the Centre as major reforms in theagriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allowfarmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana andwestern Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several borderpoints of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding arepeal of these laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government andfarmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, whilethe Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution.

