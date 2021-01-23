Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG

After another tunnel was detected in the Pansar area of Jammu and Kashmir by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, BSF Inspector-General (IG) NS Jamwal alleged Pakistan of digging the tunnel from the zero-line.

ANI | Pansar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:38 IST
Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG
BSF IG NS Jamwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After another tunnel was detected in the Pansar area of Jammu and Kashmir by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, BSF Inspector-General (IG) NS Jamwal alleged Pakistan of digging the tunnel from the zero-line. "Pakistan has dug the tunnel from the zero-line. The tunnel was detected between the Border Outposts (BOPs) on Pakistan's side Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-De-Kothe, Sakargarh. The tunnel is about 140-150 metres long. It is 10-12 feet deep, the downside from the entry point and 25-30 feet deep, entered in the Indian territory. The diameter of this tunnel is 2-3 feet so that a man can easily cross by crawling," NS Jamwal, Inspector General (IG) BSF, Jammu told reporters.

IG Jamwal also said that Pakistani bags and some old bags were discovered in the tunnel. The tunnel detected today is the fourth one in the last six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas and the tenth in total in Jammu region, according to a BSF press release.

Talking about the operation, the BSF IG said, "Acting upon specific intelligence inputs for a while that there was the possible existence of a tunnel in the Pansar area. Our unit detected this tunnel under the ongoing anti-tunneling campaign. It is the fourth one in the last six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas and the tenth in total in Jammu region," he said. "We consider this area a sensitive area because it is surrounded by dense forest. Some notorious incident like in June 2020, the BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter and terrorist activities are also seen in the area," he said.

"Ahead of January 26, we are on high alert regarding border security. I want to give credit to the troops and the Intelligence agencies who has been provided inputs (to locate the tunnel)," he said. In November 2019, BSF had foiled an infiltration bid in the same area, wherein some troops had fired upon the party trying to infiltrate into India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ally of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says more protests planned next weekend

Leonid Volkov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said on Saturday that the opposition would hold more protests next weekend to demand Navalnys release.Nearly 2,000 people were detained on Saturday at rallies across Russia sta...

Inter-state dacoits held; 25 kgs of gold ornaments recovered

An inter-state gang of dacoits,which allegedly struck at a finance company in Krishnagiridistrict of Tamil Nadu, has been arrested here and goldornaments weighing about 25 kgs have been recovered, policesaid on Saturday.The armed gang threa...

Tool calculates risk of Covid-19 transmission in poorly-ventilated spaces: Study

A recent report published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, show that social distancing measures alone do not provide adequate protection from the virus, and further emphasise the vital importance of ventilation and face ma...

Fatty acid may combat multiple sclerosis: Study

The abnormal immune system response that causes multiple sclerosis MS by attacking and damaging the central nervous system can be set off by the lack of a specific fatty acid in fat tissue, suggests a new study by Yale University. The findi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021