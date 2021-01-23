Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha seeks court-monitored probe in DJB office vandalism case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:30 IST
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha seeks court-monitored probe in DJB office vandalism case

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha moved a court here on Saturday seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case of alleged vandalism of his office and attack on staff members in December last year.

The application was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ganjender Singh Nagar.

The application, filed through advocate Prashant Manchanda, alleged that the attack was orchestrated by BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta and party leaders Yogendra Chandoliya, Ravi Tanwar Upadhyaksh and Vikas Tanwar.

It said that the application is being filed due to alleged inaction coupled with dereliction of duties by police, which aggravated the rampage meted out by the offenders who unleashed the ''abominable'' attack on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its staff on December 24 last year.

Around 200 to 250 BJP workers allegedly vandalised the DJB headquarters in broad daylight, the application alleged.

''The incident of violence was aggravated due to the conspicuous inaction on the part of the Delhi Police which nonchalantly stood as mute spectators while the mob created havoc and illegally trespassed the DJB headquarters and woefully ravaged the public property of DJB,'' it said.

The application also sought the court's directions to the deputy commissioner of police concerned to file an action taken report regarding the steps taken by the Delhi Police in view of the alleged ''partisan and biased actions and attitude displayed by policemen in the viral video of the incident''.

It further sought registration of an FIR against the alleged delinquent police officials for illegal omission to perform their duty.

The mob damaged furniture, destroyed computers and printers, tore and brought down pictures of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and caused harm to the staff, injuring and intimidating them, the application said.

It claimed that the allegations can be primarily buttressed by CCTV camera footage.

The application alleged that police lodged an FIR frivolously under trivial sections without any headway whatsoever using the COVID-19 pandemic as a shield.

''It is an attack on the state machinery and democracy and thus requires a court-monitored unbiased and impartial investigation to meet the ends of justice and upholding the rule of law in its true spirit,'' the application said.

The BJP had earlier denied the allegations that it was behind the vandalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Modi, Mamata claim Netaji's legacy, fight over his 'parakram' and 'patriotism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modibowed in solemn reverence, Mamata Banerjee clamoured hisbirthday be declared a national holiday, but their competingclaims over Subhas Chandra Boses legacy Saturday left anelection-bound West Bengal bitterly clea...

Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 13,331 new cases

Italy reported 488 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 472 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell further to 13,331 from 13,633.Italy has now registered 85,162 COVID-19 deaths sinc...

MP illicit liquor trade: NSA invoked against 6 in Bhopal

The stringent National SecurityAct was invoked on Saturday against six persons in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for alleged involvement in the illicit liquor trade, an official said.The law was invoked by district magistrate AvinashLavania on th...

Mamata declines to speak at Netaji event after Jai Shri Ram

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Saturday declined to speak at an officialprogramme to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses 125thbirth anniversary after Jai Shri Ram slogans were raisedfrom the audience in the presence of Prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021