Maharashtra: NCB conducts raids in Pune and Thane

The NarcoticsControl Bureau(NCB) continued conducting raids on the fourth consecutive dayon Saturday since it busted a major drug trafficking racket insouth Mumbai and arrested an aide of Dawood Ibrahim from NaviMumbai on Wednesday, a senior official has said.

On Saturday, the NCB conducted searches in Pune andThane.

In Pune, the federal anti-drugs agency raided theresidence of a drug peddler who was in touch with Parvez Khanalias Chinku Pathan, who is the arrested aid of the fugitiveUnderworld don, he said, adding that some incriminatingevidence was recovered.

The NCB has so far arrested six persons and recoveredcommercial quantity of banned Mephedrone (MD), said NCB zonaldirector Sameer Wankhede.

He said the NCB was looking out for Arif Burjwala, whohad set up a drugs laboratory in Dongri area in south Mumbai.

In another raid conducted at Bhiwandi in Thanedistrict during the day, the NCB team nabbed a jeweller whowas in touch with one of the arrested accused, who is a DJ andrapper, he said.

In Dongri, the NCB had recovered over 12 kgs ofillegal drug, along with Rs 2.18 crore unaccounted cash, arevolver and a 9 mm pistol.