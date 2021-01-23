Italy PM says vaccine supply delays are serious contract violations

Delays in supply of vaccines to Italy from Pfizer and, possibly, AstraZeneca amount to serious violations of contractual agreements and Rome will take countermeasures, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

In a post on Facebook Conte said the delays were causing "enormous damage" to Italy and other countries.

"This is unacceptable," Conte wrote.

